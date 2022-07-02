The Creswick theatre company have taken a First Nations' people and culture focus in their adaptation of a play by an acclaimed Australian playwright.
Georgia MacGuire, a First Nations visual artist and performer, has adapted playwright's Hannie Rayson story Extinction which explores themes of climate change and healing country.
Advertisement
The play is co-director by Tim Drylie, who is also the current Hepburn Shire mayor and Corey Sailor Brunskill, member of the Ilbijerri Theatre.
IN THE NEWS:
Cr Drylie said the play explores the ethics of saving different species.
The story follows Harry who works for a major energy company while also fundraising to save the nearly extinct species of tiger quoll.
"There is a whole lot of politics around the energy company that this fellow belongs to and the role they play in the landscape and the environment," Cr Drylie said.
"The play looks at country as an active element and how a healing country lens might work in that situation."
At the inception of the idea the group received permission from Ms Rayson to rework the play and she visited the group to brainstorm and discuss how that might look.
"We consulted with elders down at Gadubanud country and we talked to Uncle Ronald Arnold about this particular place in terms of history," Cr Drylie said.
Ms Rayson was very happy with the new adaptation of her play.
"Georgia MacGuire's re-imagining of the play to create Dix and her brother Andy as Indigenous characters has added a whole new dimension and texture to the play," she said.
"The introduction of Pirt Koorrok, towering over the play, brings a profound sense of country and Indigenous spirit to the stage.
"I could not be more thrilled."
The play was set to hit the stage this weekend, but COVID-19 illnesses have slightly altered the plan.
While the team might not make it in time for NAIDOC week they are excited to eventually put the play on the stage.
"It is very hard to plan right around what is happening out in the world," Cr Drylie said.
Advertisement
"So we are still finding our way and we are taking a bit of a pause at the moment."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.