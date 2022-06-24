The Courier

Dancing With Our Stars 2022: Ten stars take to the stage on Saturday night after weeks of fundraising for The Ballarat Foundation

By Nieve Walton
June 24 2022
TO THE STAGE: Ewen Fletcher with dance partner Vanessa Powell at final rehersals. Picture: Adam Tafford.

Costumes have been sequined, the lights are in place and a copious amount of hair gel is on standby for the Ballarat Foundation's biggest event ever.

