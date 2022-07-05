The Courier

Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative will use their NAIDOC Week Family Fun Day to showcase the vibrancy of Aboriginal culture

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 5 2022 - 1:00am
SPARKING A PROUD GENERATION: BADAC's Baarlinjan Dancers will be showcasing their skills and knowledge on July 6 as part of BADACs NAIDOC Week Family Fun Day. Picture: BADAC.

Combining food, festivity and plenty of activity, the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative are hoping to use their family-fun open day, coinciding with National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee Week, to help shine a light on Aboriginal culture, its importance and the need for Australia to unite as one to improve outcomes for indigenous people on all fronts.

