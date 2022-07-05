Combining food, festivity and plenty of activity, the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative are hoping to use their family-fun open day, coinciding with National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee Week, to help shine a light on Aboriginal culture, its importance and the need for Australia to unite as one to improve outcomes for indigenous people on all fronts.
"It's just a really good opportunity for people, not just Aboriginal people but people of different backgrounds to come along, celebrate with us and learn a little bit about our culture, get involved a bit more and have those conversations that they might not have, because they may not have Aboriginal people working in their workplace, or they may never have had a conversation with an Aboriginal person, but have a whole heap of questions," BADAC chief operating officer Jon Kanoa said.
"We are the oldest living culture in the world and it's about time everyone started embracing that so we can start moving forward as a society."
The day, to be held on July 6, anticipates to garner more than 1500 attendees with more than 40 stalls on show, including several by Ballarat Aboriginal elders who will be selling their handmade crafts.
They'll also be a performance by Indigenous Hip Hop as well as one by BADAC's youth group, Baarlinjan Dancers as well as didgeridoo playing, an indigenous petting zoo and a children's designated 'fun zone.'
Mr Kanoa's three children who will be performing as part of Baarlinjan Dancers said it was vital for "Koori kids" like his to have continued connection to culture through programs and events like these.
"My two girls and my little fella are part of the dance group (Baarlinjan Dancers) and it's just one way for them to be able to learn about culture, but also connect with other Koori kids within the town and that's really important for our younger generation," he said.
Speaking on NAIDOC's 2022 theme of Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! Mr Kanoa said it was one that should not only resonate with Aboriginal people but all Australians.
"Getting up and standing up for us is something that we do, but we don't necessarily focus on that," he said.
"It just means that, you know, the things that we deal with like calling out racism, for example, that's everyone's business, not just our business.
"So to get people to actually stand up and support us as a culture and as a people is something that we really find important because we can't fight this fight alone."
BADAC's NAIDOC Week free Family Fun Day will be held at the Ballarat Showgrounds Great Hall from 10am-2pm on July 6. For more information click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
