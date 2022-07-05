The Courier

Western Victoria Transmission Network Project: Rally planned for Lydiard Street

July 5 2022 - 6:30am
Community rally planned in Lydiard Street against transmission line project

Hundreds of people are expected to protest against the Western Renewables Link - formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project - in central Ballarat next Friday.

