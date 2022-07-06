The Courier
Family

Lexton's Rebecca McErvale wins St John of God Raphael Services photo

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVE: Fourth generation Lexton farmer Rod McErvale with daughters Isla and Maddison in the wake of the 2019 Lexton fires is the winning photos for St John of God Raphael Services men's mental health week. Picture: Rebecca McErvale

IN the days after their Lexton farm was ravaged by fire, Rebecca McErvale loves how her daughter Isla looks at her day knowing she is safe. Sister Maddison is never far away either.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.