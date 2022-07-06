IN the days after their Lexton farm was ravaged by fire, Rebecca McErvale loves how her daughter Isla looks at her day knowing she is safe. Sister Maddison is never far away either.
The moment Ms McErvale has managed to capture has won this year's St John of God Raphael Services Healthy Men, Healthy Minds photography competition, raising awareness of men's perinatal mental health support for regional families.
Advertisement
Rod McErvale is a fourth generation Merino wool grower and together with his wife runs Leroy Mac designs, which sells wool products for babies.
The fire, just before Christmas 2019, damaged 1000 acres of land (about 95 per cent of their main farm), 27 kilometres in fencing and about 300 sheep.
Ms McErvale said her husband was devastated because he worked so hard to provide for his girls and in an instant this was destroyed. The girls loved being with their dad on the farm and together they went to help mend fences.
Even though much of the farm was taken by fire, I love that her expression shows she knows she's safe with him.- Rebecca McErvale
"It was the most traumatic time in our lives but this photo tells a story of hope," Ms McErvale said.
"I love the way our daughter Isla is smiling at her dad with such joy. Even though much of the farm was taken by fire, I love that her expression shows she knows she's safe with him.
"Our eldest daughter Maddison is pictured in the background as well. Her favourite place is by her dad's side. She adores her father and will often choose to be helping him on the farm over anywhere else. Both girls share such a special bond with their dad."
The St John of God competition called for people to send in photos capturing a positive relationship between a child and a significant male in their live.
One in 10 dads experience perinatal anxiety and depression and 43 per cent of first-time fathers feel anxiety and depression after having a baby is a sign of weakness, according to the national healthcare service.
Most male referrals for perinatal depression and anxiety to St John of God's regional support service come from wives and partners.
IN OTHER NEWS
St John of God Raphael Services Victorian west manager Danny Stone said men were getting better at talking with each other, and to professionals for help.
Mr Stone said men still often needed to realise parenting - including the whole pregnancy journey leading up - could be exceptionally challenging and difficult and having some "down days" were normal.
Raphael Services are not directly part of St John of God Ballarat Hospital but can be found nearby in Wexford Place on Webster Street.
Health Men, Healthy Minds photo competition for men's health week received a record 433 entries.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.