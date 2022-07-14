The Courier

Ballarat residents are rushing to get their fourth COVID vaccine dose after eligibility rules changed this week

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JABBED: Stella Coffey gets her fourth COVID-19 vaccination from nurse Darcie Johns at the UFS vaccination clinic. Picture: Luke Hemer

Ballarat residents are eagerly rolling up their sleeves in large numbers to get their fourth COVID vaccination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.