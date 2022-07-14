The Courier

The roundabout tale of a notorious Ballarat intersection could be solved

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:09am, first published 7:25am
An intersection notorious for an extraordinary number of vehicle crashes will be finally converted to a roundabout, as the City of Ballarat puts the job out to tender after 15 years of planning. Work will commence in October and be finished by January 2023, council says.

