An intersection notorious for an extraordinary number of vehicle crashes will be finally converted to a roundabout, as the City of Ballarat puts the job out to tender after 15 years of planning. Work will commence in October and be finished by January 2023, council says.
The Ring Road-Gregory Street West intersection has seen above-average numbers of vehicle collisions since it was upgraded as part of the Link Road project. The accidents have been variously blamed on inadequate driver attention and training, poor and confusing signage, and bad road planning in having two intersections in view of each other.
The Ring Road intersection sits near the Link Road roundabout, allegedly giving Gregory St W. drivers the impression they have right-of-way through to the Link Road, some argue.
Since its construction the intersection has been controlled by Give Way signs. Changes to traffic conditions while preparing for works in 2020 saw right-of-way priority taken from the Ring Road and assigned to Gregory St W., a dangerous decision causing driver confusion and 'unacceptable risk' according to council, and the street was closed temporarily.
In response to questions from The Courier, council CEO Evan King said the City of Ballarat recognised the need for improved traffic management at the intersection, and said the construction of the roundabout was on time. Council has proposed altering the intersection over a number years, including removing the link from Gregory St W. to the Link Road.
As far back as 2007 the City of Ballarat's then transport strategy recommended Gregory St W. be reopened over a disused train line in an effort to ease congestion in the west as the city grew. In 2016 then City of Ballarat general manager of city services Terry Demeo said the street had never been formally opened between Ring Road and Gillies Street North.
"A potential opening of Gregory Street West will be considered in 2016 as part of a Ballarat Road Transport Strategy review, which will focus on the management of east-west traffic for the entire Ballarat urban area," he said.
The Courier asked Mr King if problems with the planning of the intersection were part of the larger concern over the Link Road project management, queried by the Ombudsman in 2020, and why a safety audit was required after construction.
Mr King said it was 'not unusual for contributory works to follow any major road project, to facilitate the connectivity of local roads.'
"As part of our due diligence process for major intersection works, we conducted a traffic safety audit to determine the requirements of the Gregory Street-Ring Road project," he said.
Gregory Street West is one of Ballarat's longer streets, stretching from Gillies Street to the Ring Road. For many years was not regarded as a road, but a path. Gregory Street (not East) extends east from Gillies Street until it becomes Lexton Street near the Old Cemetery.
THE HISTORY OF AN INTERSECTION, 2012 - 2022:
