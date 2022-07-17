Ballarat Foundation is hoping an exciting new-format fundraising event will help local charities raise thousands to help people in need.
Pitch Up Ballarat is a crowdfunding night, to be held at Regent Cinemas next month, in which three charities pitch their programs to an audience of donors.
Once their pitch is complete, donors can show their support to each of the charities and help provide "immediate impact" to their programs..
Eureka Mums, Ballarat Men's Mental Health and the Ballarat Foundation's new Housing Support Fund will each pitch to the audience, highlighting the work of the program and the need it fulfills within the local community.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said Pitch Up events held in other regional cities had raised tens of thousands of dollars for the charities involved.
"We all know the needs around mental health and COVID in particular has really heightened this issue, and we know the impact COVID has had on families so Eureka Mums seems a logical inclusion, and from a housing point of view housing security is an ongoing significant issue in the community," Mr Eales said.
"We think it's a great way of generating immediate impact for Ballarat charities. We were trying to look at the immediate needs of the community ... and have three very different charities but all meeting significant need in the community."
The goal for the first Pitch Up Ballarat is to raise more than $45,000 on the night - or $15,000 for each charity.
Mr Eales said the Ballarat Foundation would also have donor partners involved who have pledged to double the impact of community donations.
"This is a new event that the Ballarat Foundation is bringing to Ballarat, which we are doing in partnership with The Funding Network," he said.
The Funding Network have delivered versions of Pitch Up across Australia with a model that has had great success for charities involved, with some raising in excess of $100,000.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health is a new community initiative, developed in response to the high rate of male suicide in the Ballarat region, to provide early intervention, counselling and support for men struggling with mental health issues.
Eureka Mums recycles nursery equipment, clothes and other childrens' essentials, providing donations and packages to struggling families through social workers and maternal child health nurses.
And the Ballarat Foundation's new Housing Support Fund provides support to local programs and projects that help people, once they find accommodation, to ensure they can stay there and not get caught back in to the homeless cycle.
"What happens is that after each of the charities pitch to the audience, the crowdfunding begins and people are asked to show their support by donating to each of the charities after they pitch," Mr Eales said.
"We are hoping for a couple of hundred people in the region to come along - it's a free event but people need to register and the idea is that you come along and show your support by donating."
Pitch Up Ballarat is at the Regent Theatre on August 17. To register visit ballaratfoundation.org.au.
