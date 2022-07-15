A popular Ballarat hairdresser has been laid to rest in an uplifting and emotionally-raw memorial service.
The life of Alexandra Baines was cut short on June 27 when the car she was in collided with another at a notorious Bunkers Hill intersection.
Advertisement
The funeral began with Christina Aguilera's 'Tough Lover' - as more than 200 people paid tribute to the talented 24-year-old who was due to become manager of The Stag's Sturt Street salon in November.
"Her hairdressing apprenticeship was her dream job," mother Norelle Baines said in a statement read out at the service.
"I will be forever grateful to The Stag salon for taking Alex under their wings.
"A promise to a six-year-old child was the final promise of her life.
"They promised to make slime together - and they went out to get a Slurpee."
The Mount Clear woman was in the car - on her mission - when the unthinkable happened.
The young girl attended the service in a wheelchair, with extensive dressings on her legs and face.
Ms Baines said from the moment her daughter was born at Bacchus Marsh and Melton Hospital in 1997 "you stole my heart".
She spoke of time in Melton South, Quambatook, Greendale, Daylesford and eventually Ballarat - where she did VCE at Federation University.
"People were drawn to Alex wherever she went," she said.
Her teacher at Quambatook, Kevin Tilley, said his Grade 3/4 student showed a special kind of empathy from a young age.
"She could always be relied upon to say a kind word," he said.
"The bond Alex and mum Norelle shared was beautiful.
"Alex you get an A-plus for spunk."
Workmates described the 24-year-old as cheeky, caring and "so bloody talented".
Advertisement
Emotions ran high, with many young mourners visibly upset.
Best friend Alex Chance said in another statement read to the service that her 'twin' would never be forgotten."
"Everyone here today loved Alex in a different way," she said.
"I remember how ambitious she was for her life to go forward."
Videos were screened of a fun-loving woman playing the piano, singing and dancing.
Another high school friend, Maddie, spoke of how they kept in touch despite Alex's move to Melton.
Advertisement
"You danced to the beat of your own drum and it was infectious," Maddie said.
"You were beautiful inside and out."
Friend Archie said she made everyone feel special.
"Don't forget how much love she gave you," he said.
"She had more than enough for everyone."
Advertisement
The last person to see Alex alive - passer-by Helina Gordon - said she came to the service to seek healing.
"I knew there was something special about that girl," she said.
"She was beautiful."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.