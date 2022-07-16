Ballarat Miners import Jalon Miller's immediate playing future is clouded after an alleged positive drug test resulting from his time playing in Europe.
Miller, who joined the Miners mid-season after a stint in Germany, has been statistically the club's top scorer in recent weeks, however the team has struggled since the 202cm Texan joined the club, with just one win in the past four matches.
Late on Saturday afternoon, the Ballarat Miners released a statement regarding Miller's future.
"Late on Friday (July 15), the Ballarat Miners were informed that NBL1 rostered player Jalon Miller was sanctioned by the German National Anti-Doping Agency for a violation whilst playing in Europe earlier this year," the statement said.
"The determination states that Jalon was in breach of Article 2.1 DD-ADC (congruent with Article 2.1 WADC). This breach has resulted in a period of ineligibility to play of two years, effective from the date of decision (July 11).
"He is therefore a sanctioned athlete and in accordance with Basketball Australia's Anti-Doping Policy, is ineligible to participate in the sport in Australia."
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said the club was co-operating with the agencies and the investigation, but admitted to frustration that the club had only become aware of the situation at such a late stage.
"The club makes every effort working with Basketball Australia and the league to ensure its players are free of any sanctions." he said.
"Whilst we acknowledge that the decision has just been made by the German Anti-Doping Agency, it is disappointing that no advice was provided to indicate the matter was pending".
The Miners men will clash with Frankston from 8pm on Saturday evening in Ballarat.
