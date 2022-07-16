The Courier
Breaking

Ballarat Miners import Jalon Miller's future in doubt after alleged German anti-doping breach

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miners import JD Miller's future is clouded after a decision handed down by a German anti-drug agency. Picture: Luke Hemer

Ballarat Miners import Jalon Miller's immediate playing future is clouded after an alleged positive drug test resulting from his time playing in Europe.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.