The first steps for a new findfarm about 38 kilometres north west of Ballarat have begun.
ACCIONA Energia is conducting studies around the Mt Beckworth area, about 12 kilometres west of Clunes, to build the Nyaninyuk Wind Farm.
An ACCIONA spokesperson said in a statement it is hoped feasibility work will be completed by the end of the year.
"Until the feasibility work is completed no decisions about the project can be made," the spokesperson said.
Currently ACCIONA runs the Waubra Wind Farm, one of Australia's largest farms, on both sides of the Sunraysia Highway about 35 kilometres north-west of Ballarat.
Ten years ago ACCIONA proposed a second farm in the Evansford area which was opposed by some residents.
Development director at the time Andrew Thomson said they undertook a range of investigations and studies related to the environment, flora and fauna and wind resources.
The project, coined Waubra North, was axed because "the location would not be feasible".
In a response to a comment on the Nyaninyuk Wind Farm community hub, ACCIONA Energia said there is "some overlap" between the new site and the Waubra North proposal.
"The primary reason the original project did not go ahead was lower-than-anticipated wind speeds,"
"Since then, improvements to turbine efficiency and potential use of longer blades would allow a project in the area to make use of the available wind resource."
Once the feasibility study is complete, the number of turbines and layout will be determined.
The ACCIONA spokesperson said they will continue to engage with the community once a more concrete plan is in place.
"We will seek their feedback and input as we develop solutions or make adjustments in response," they said.
"We thank everyone for their patience."
