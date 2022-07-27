Lake Wendouree lighting saga ends, for now

But in a nod to the old adage nothing is certain in politics, what was a sure-fire thing almost imperceptibly devolved into an unending and, at times, unedifying row over lack of community consultation, unaddressed environmental concerns, as well as impassioned accusations of improper conduct by council - all gamely countered with charges of defamation, not to mention a (wholly unscientific) poll conducted by this masthead unveiling the project's creeping unpopularity.