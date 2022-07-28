The Courier

Representation ordered for accused in Reid's Guest House fire

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:13am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: Reid's Guest House remains closed. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A man accused of setting fire to Reid's Guest House on Lydiard Street in February has appeared in court without legal representation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.