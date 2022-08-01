"As one soldier noted: 'They carry stretchers over seemingly impassable barriers, with the patient reasonably comfortable. The care they give to the patient is magnificent. If night finds the stretcher still on the track, they will find a level spot and build a shelter over the patient. They will make him as comfortable as possible, fetch him water, and feed him if food is available, regardless of their own needs. They sleep four each side of the stretcher and, if the patient moves or requires any attention during the night, this is given instantly. These were the deeds of the 'Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels' - for us!'"