Special ceremony in Ballarat for the 80th anniversary of the Kokoda campaign

By James Couzens
August 1 2022 - 3:30am
As the winter sun shone down on Sturt Street's cenotaph last Friday, Ballarat commemorated the Second World War's Kokoda campaign, 80 years after the strategically-important New Guinean village, Kokoda, fell to Japanese forces.

