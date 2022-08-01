As the winter sun shone down on Sturt Street's cenotaph last Friday, Ballarat commemorated the Second World War's Kokoda campaign, 80 years after the strategically-important New Guinean village, Kokoda, fell to Japanese forces.
The locale of the memorial service could not have been more different to the region north of Australia where oppressively sultry conditions were just another burden to be overcome by soldiers.
Advertisement
A sombre and intimate ceremony unfolded at the city's sacred site. Present were members of the Ballarat Returned Services League, including president Alan Douglass, mayor Daniel Moloney, current Australian Defence Force members, and a handful of invested residents.
Ballarat RSL's John Scannell, master of ceremonies at the commemoration, knows all too well the horrors of New Guinea during World War II and the importance of ongoing reflection.
"The campaign in New Guinea during World War II was the most difficult fought by allied troops," Mr Scannell said none too lightly.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It has been 80 years since Australia fought in New Guinea and along the Kokoda Track.
"Now, only one veteran remains and soon this campaign will move from memory to history.
"We should not forget, and Ballarat in particular."
Heavily evident in the public consciousness still is the conflict on the Kokoda Track, a narrow trail stretching through unforgiving territory. In the decades subsequent to the war, generations of Australians have taken on the gruelling route as a rite of passage.
"The track is 96km long through the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea," Mr Scannell said, touching on the pathway's physical magnitude.
"The track winds north-south from Port Moresby to Buna and Sanananda on the north coast."
According to the Department of Veterans' Affairs, the Battle of Kokoda resulted in 1647 Australian casualties. 491 Australians were killed in action; 67 died of wounds; and 66 were missing presumed killed.
The origins of the Battle of Kokoda can be traced back to July 21, 1942, according to Mr Scannell.
"On July 21, the Japanese force had landed near Gona and Buna and advanced inland, capturing Kokoda on July 29," he said.
"Later, the Japanese advanced to within forty miles of Port Moresby, drawn in by the Australians.
"(The Japanese) over-extended their supply lines and (began) a withdrawal on September 26."
Mr Scannell proudly tells the tale of the Australian efforts to repel Japanese forces in the quest to recapture Kokoda and ultimately secure New Guinea.
Advertisement
"A counter-offensive was made by the Australians which forced the Japanese back past Kokoda," he said.
"Wairopi and Gona and Salamaua, Lae, and Finschhafen, among others, were re-taken until June 1944 when the Sepik River was reached and New Britain was re-occupied.
"Operations were then conducted by Australian forces in New Britain against pockets of Japanese resistance in New Guinea, New Britain, and the Solomons area.
"The Japanese at Buna and Gona held out until late January, 1943."
The Battle of Buna-Gona resulted in 3471 Australian casualties, with 967 killed in action, 228 having died of wounds, and 66 missing presumed killed, based on Department of Veterans' Affairs figures.
Ballarat's connection to Kokoda was strong, with clear links to the revered 39th Battalion which featured heavily in the brutal fighting along the trail, Mr Scannell said.
Advertisement
"The 39th Battalion was originally raised at the Ballarat Showgrounds in 1916 for service in the Great War," he recounted.
"The battalion was raised as part of an expansion of the Australian Imperial Force.
"Post-war, the battalion was transferred to Melbourne and eventually amalgamated with the 24th Battalion to form the 24th/39th Battalion, Militia.
"In late 1941, the 39th Battalion was re-raised as a stand-alone unit.
"During World War II, the 39th Battalion went to New Guinea to defend the territory against Japanese attack.
"Between July and August, the battalion was heavily engaged in the defence of Port Moresby, fighting along the Kokoda Track.
Advertisement
"They fought several desperate actions as they attempted to hold out until further reinforcements could be brought up from Port Moresby.
"They were later involved in the fighting around Buna-Gona.
"Such was the involvement of the 24th/39th Battalion in the New Guinea battles that, by the time the battalion was withdrawn, it could only muster 32 men.
"Following its return to Australia, the battalion was disbanded in early July 1943.
"It was the only Australian unit to receive the Kokoda Trail battle honour."
Advertisement
Mr Scannell urges modern-day Australians to remember the selfless indigenous carriers during the Kokoda campaign, those who brought up supplies and acted as stretcher bearers to take back wounded soldiers.
"No story of the New Guinea campaign would be complete without paying tribute to the 'Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels'," Mr Scannell said of those given a name based on their distinct hair and invaluable assistance.
"As one soldier noted: 'They carry stretchers over seemingly impassable barriers, with the patient reasonably comfortable. The care they give to the patient is magnificent. If night finds the stretcher still on the track, they will find a level spot and build a shelter over the patient. They will make him as comfortable as possible, fetch him water, and feed him if food is available, regardless of their own needs. They sleep four each side of the stretcher and, if the patient moves or requires any attention during the night, this is given instantly. These were the deeds of the 'Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels' - for us!'"
However, Mr Scannell is keen to emphasise fighting in New Guinea region involved far more than just the conflict on Kokoda and subsequent clashes.
The war in the area lasted from January 1942 until August 1945.
"The Japanese invaded Papua, New Guinea, and the Netherlands East Indies," MR Scannell said.
Advertisement
"The war in New Guinea began in January 1942 when the Japanese army took Rabaul on New Britain, a natural anchorage, and turned the area into a major naval and air base for future operations.
"On January 23, 13,500 Japanese troops landed at Rabaul.
"The capital, Port Moresby, was their eventual target.
"Large numbers of Australian reinforcements were sent and Australian militia forces were in action for the first time.
"Rabaul fell and New Britain was captured."
Amongst the many stirring allied efforts was one in mid-1942 in which 167 Australians were killed in action.
Advertisement
"On August 26, a Japanese attempt to land at Milne Bay was repulsed by the Australian militia and AIF troops," Mr Scannell said.
Mr Scannell is quick to point out there were also infamous Japanese attacks on Australian soil.
"Darwin was bombed on February 19, the first attack on our mainland," he said.
"On May 31, Sydney Harbour was attacked by midget submarines."
Mr Scannell remains steadfast in his feelings towards those who fought for their nation just north of their home continent in the first half of the 1940s.
"Australia does not forget," Mr Scannell said.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.