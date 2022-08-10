'I can assure you the lobbying keeps occurring': Will our train station be ready for the games?

There's still no word on when Ballarat's dilapidated train station will be upgraded, with the state government acknowledging accessibility will be a priority for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
State transport minister Ben Carroll said "there is" enough time for the station to become more accessible to people with a disability, or anyone with trouble crossing the heritage wooden bridge across the platforms.
Speaking in Ballarat on Wednesday, Mr Carroll defended the government's record on infrastructure investments, but said the 2026 Games "gives us a big incentive to get our skates on".
"I can assure you the lobbying keeps occurring and we'll continue to make investments as appropriate," he said.
"(There's) nothing to announce today, except to say I've been to the station on many occasions, I know its needs, and the upgrades in V/Line, the VLocity rolling stock, the other part of the equation is the hard stuff at the stations, and we're very committed to doing what we can do there.
"We are very committed to making sure these Commonwealth Games are for everyone, and no matter your ability, whatever your disability, that you don't only have to get there in a multi-purpose taxi, you can get there on the train and have a seamless integration."
The Commonwealth Games, which includes athletics, para-athletics, and boxing in Ballarat, begins in 188 weeks.
