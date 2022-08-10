The Courier

ACU have fast-forwarded plans for a new 'bespoke' Bachelor of Arts course in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
NEW DEGREE: ACU Ballarat campus dean Professor Bridget Aitchison says the new arts degree will start as a bespoke program. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Australian Catholic University's Ballarat campus will offer a bespoke Bachelor of Arts degree next year, announcing their new course less than a week after Federation University axed its arts degree.

