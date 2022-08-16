Streetscape works in Buninyong are now complete, and community groups say it's about time.
Designed by the City of Ballarat and supported by the state government, which held a media event on Friday afternoon, the $1.2 million works included new car parks, kerbs, footpaths, and garden beds on Warrenheip and Learmonth streets
Advertisement
The project was co-funded by $859,000 from the City of Ballarat's Capital Works Program, $300,000 from the State Government's Regional Infrastructure Fund, $100,000 from the Bendigo Bank's Buninyong branch and $28,000 to upgrade the existing bus stop from Public Transport Victoria.
Buninyong Community Association treasurer Robert Elshaug said it had been a long process, with the committee involved in the design process.
Initially, it had pushed to move a bus stop and install a centre median, but he said the association was happy with the outcome.
"If you really want something you have to fight for it and put your views forward - if you persevere," he said.
"The design work we were looking at was to increase parking, and also better and safer access to the shops, to induce more development of the business area."
IN THE NEWS
Next up will be continuing to lobby the state government to increase safety on the Midland Highway after dangerous truck crashes earlier this year - the state government did install a bright red warning sign at the top of the hill, and a public meeting soon followed.
"(The state government's) getting back to us with costings, they presented a submission to the Minister for Transport on our behalf to look at forming an advisory committee to come back with priorities of works in the shorter term," Mr Elshaug said.
"Things are looking positive at the moment but we want to see action.
"The community's very concerned, the public meeting showed that, so we're pushing forward this election year to get as much as we can do to alleviate the safety concerns."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.