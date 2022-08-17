Ballarat residents are 100 days away from choosing their state representatives in this year's November election.
While some upper house candidates have been announced, voters are still waiting to see their lower house opposition candidates.
Out of our three local seats, Ripon, Wendouree and Eureka, formally named Bunninyong , only Ripon has candidates from both the Labor and Liberal Parties.
Ripon is one of the most marginal seats in the state - in 2018, current member Louise Staley won by 15 votes when facing Labor candidate Sarah De Santis.
This year's Labor candidate for Ripon, Martha Haylett, has been campaigning since early December 2021.
Ms Haylett previously told The Courier she was grateful to have so much time to visit people within the large electorate.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison has confirmed she will run again along with Buninyong MP Michaela Settle.
The Courier understands some Liberal Party members have expressed interest in running in the seat of Eureka, but the Liberal Party has not officially endorsed anyone as a candidate.
Wendy Morrison is so far the only person named to go against Ms Settle.
Ms Morrison will be running for the Animal Justice Party.
In the Upper House for Western Victoria incumbents Jaala Pulford and Gayle Tierney from the Labor Party will run again along with The Animal Justice Party's Andy Meddick and Stuart Grimley from Derryn Hinch's Justice Party.
Beverley McArthur will be standing again for the Liberal Party along with Joe McCracken, former Colac Otway Shire councillor.
Depending on the make-up of the upper house, they could continue to hold the balance of power in the Victorian Government.
The Greens will put forward new candidate Sarah Mansfield, a City of Greater Geelong councillor.
More candidate announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
Residents who have recently moved will be able to change their address on the Victorian Electoral Commission website, the roll will close on November 8.
State election voting will take place on November 26, more information about early voting and voting locations will be available in the coming months on the VEC website.
