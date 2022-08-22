Work is under way to bring more tourists to Ballarat by making it a must see agri-tourism location.
Ten businesses from the region are now supported by Ballarat Regional Tourism to create new agriculture experiences that bring people to the city.
Advertisement
Inglenook Dairy will be welcoming tourists to their property for the first time.
Owner Rachael Peterken said tourists will learn about all things butter, including how to make it and the differences and advancements developed over the years.
IN THE NEWS:
"I am excited," Ms Peterken said.
"We have old equipment at the dairy and there will be opportunity to share the story of Inglenook and take home some butter."
Black Cat Truffle owner Kristen Simpson said this program is an exciting opportunity and it is a bonus that the other businesses are able to grow together.
"We are putting a big stamp on the agritourism market in the region," Ms Simpson said.
"I think it is a very positive experience for us, we are getting a lot of synergy and solidarity from each other."
Typically Black Cat Truffle's only work with winter truffles and were only open for experiences during the colder months.
In December their Australian Shepard Winston found a summer truffle, which is a very popular type in the Northern Hemisphere.
"The previous owners told us it was a very vague possibility," Ms Simpson said.
They told Ms Simpson that they placed some summer truffles near three rows of English oak trees about 16 years ago.
"We were definitely focusing just on harvesting winter truffles," Ms Simpson said.
But, they ended up finding 38 kilos of summer truffle and realised they could expand their artisan experience.
Ms Simpson said she hopes with a big group of businesses venturing into this space, they would be able to draw people to the region.
Advertisement
"I would imagine that there will be people thinking, 'well while we are here let's have a look at this'," Ms Simpson said. Ballarat Regional Tourism chief executive Sarah Myers said a grant from Agriculture Victoria helped support the program.
"It will provide these artisans with expert support to develop new bookable experiences," Ms Myers said.
She said interest in agriculture experiences has grown over the years.
"By building a cluster of experiences we are able to strengthen our region's position within the growing agritourism sector."
Other businesses involved include Kilderkin, Mrs Bakers Still House, Eastern Peake Winery, Backyard Beekeeping Ballarat, Karon Farm Coffee, Aunty Jacks and Saltbush Kitchen.
Advertisement
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.