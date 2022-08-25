Costumed characters celebrate Book Week at Lucas Primary

There was a Buzz (Lightyear) in the air, minions aplenty, lots of Harry and Hermiones, pesky pirates, a find of red-and-white striped Wallys and even a full set of teachers dressed as crayons as Lucas Primary School held its first Book Week parade.
Excitement levels were high as children compared costumes, guessed the characters, answered trivia questions, paraded and danced in front of schoolmates and parents who came to watch.
Because of the pandemic it was the first time that the school, which opened in January 2020, had been able to gather together to celebrate Book Week.
"Reading is so important," said Lucas Primary School principal Sue Sawyer.
"We really value reading and the children love reading and literature.
"Dressing up as your favourite book character is a great way to promote a love of reading."
The school's 257 pupils, a few younger siblings, and all the teachers dressed as their favourite literary characters for the day, which also included a morning of literary activities shared between the classes.
At Lucas Primary School and at schools right across Australia, children and teachers were inspired to create their costumes to the 2022 Book Week theme of "dreaming with eyes open".
"It's wonderful to actually be able to have parents come to our parade, which is the first time since we opened that we have been able to do that," Ms Sawyer said.
"That sense of community from bringing everyone together, having our whole school together along with parents as part of our learning community has been wonderful."
Schools across Ballarat have Book Week parades and activities planned throughout the week and in to next week to help build a love of literacy among their young pupils.
The Children's Book Council of Australia started Book Week in 1945 to celebrate Australian children's authors and illustrators and their creations, and to encourage teachers, schools and libraries to run activities and fun competitions to highlight the importance of reading.
