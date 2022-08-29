The Courier

Firefighters called to sedan blaze in Mount Clear plantation

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:36pm
The barely-recognizable sedan at Mount Clear. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Ballarat police are investigating a pre-dawn car fire at a pine plantation in Ballarat's southern suburbs.

