Ballarat police are investigating a pre-dawn car fire at a pine plantation in Ballarat's southern suburbs.
Fire Rescue Victoria crews responded at 5.50am on Tuesday, after calls to Triple Zero reporting acrid smoke in the Mount Clear area.
The smouldering white sedan was tracked down to an open area about 200m down Indicator Lane - an uninhabited dirt road through the forest.
An FRV spokesperson said crews got to work straight away, with the scene deemed under control by 6.05pm.
The scene has since been handed over to police, with Ballarat detectives expected to check out the scene on Tuesday morning.
A badly damaged number plate was still attached to the front of the car, with no plate on the rear.
More to come.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
