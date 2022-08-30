A woman who allegedly organised an anti-lockdown protest in Ballarat in the thick of pandemic restrictions has had the related charge dropped.
Zoe Buhler, 30, had the charge of inciting others to contravene the Public Health and Wellbeing Act struck out at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday in a brief appearance.
A pregnant Buhler was arrested at her Miners Rest home on September 2, 2020 for allegedly creating a post on social media inviting people to an anti-lockdown protest in Ballarat on September 5.
Victoria was in lockdown at the time.
Buhler live-streamed her arrest in her pyjamas on social media, sparking a media storm. She was bailed from the Ballarat Police Station later the same day.
No new charges were made on Tuesday.
The application to withdraw the charges was made by the prosecution.
The court heard a discussion between the prosecution and Buhler's defence will take place out of court to determine the amount in court costs Buhler will pay.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said it was a sensible way to proceed.
