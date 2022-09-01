The Courier
Ballarat's council garbage collection throws waste and recyclables in together

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:10am
Watch as a City of Ballarat garbage truck gets it all in one go.

The gap between the City of Ballarat's philosophical position on waste and recycling and the reality of what happens on our streets has been caught in an early morning video filmed on a homeowner's security camera.

