Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for two missing siblings, last seen at Lake Goldsmith in August.
Hadley and Maylea, (11 and eight) were last seen on Old Skipton Road, Lake Goldsmith, on August 15.
Police believe the children are travelling in a 2014 silver Ford Territory with the registration of 1AP8RF.
The vehicle was last seen towing a box trailer, with the registration of V55571.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers also think the chidren could be travelling in a 2013 black Ford Territory with the registration of 1AD7YH.
It is thought they could be in regional Victoria or Southern New South Wales.
There are concerns for Hadley and Maylea's welfare because of their age.
Anyone with information the pair's whereabouts, who who sees them, is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
A confidential report can also be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.