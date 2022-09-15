The Courier

Section of major Delacombe road to close for up to 10 weeks

By Adam Spencer
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:01am, first published 7:00am
The section Wiltshire Lane between Greenhalghs Road and Smythes Road will close for up to 10 weeks so works can be carried out as a part of the Keeping Ballarat Moving project. Picture by Adam Spencer.

Ballarat's roadwork pain is about to get even worse, with Wiltshire Lane set to close between Greenhalghs Road and Smythes Road for up to 10 weeks.

