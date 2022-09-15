Ballarat's roadwork pain is about to get even worse, with Wiltshire Lane set to close between Greenhalghs Road and Smythes Road for up to 10 weeks.
The closure will commence on Monday, September 19 and will see a number of projects completed - including earthworks, pavement construction, signal installation, electrical works, cabling installation and asphalting at the intersection of Wiltshire Lane and the Glenelg Highway as part of the ongoing Keeping Ballarat Moving project.
The closure will see detours in place via Whitelaw Avenue, Sutton Street and Smythes Road for general traffic, while access for residents and businesses will be in place between Greenhalghs Road and Meadow Court.
The Wiltshire Lane service road will provide access to Edgewood Court, according to Regional Roads Victoria.
Access to businesses at the corner of Wiltshire Lane and Glenelg Highway will be available via the highway.
The works will depend on the weather, meaning dates and times may change.
RELATED COVERAGE:
It's yet another headache for Ballarat's drivers, with the section of road a key route for people travelling to the Delacombe Town Centre and Bunnings Warehouse complex.
"We thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding and will continue to keep them updated as the works progress," a Department of Transport media release said.
The closure adds to a number of major road infrastructure projects underway across the city, including the upgrade of the Carngham Road / Learmonth Street intersection, the Glenelg Highway / Wiltshire Lane intersection in Delacombe and the Albert Street / Hertford Street intersection in Sebastopol.
More information can be found here.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.