The Courier

Nicola Reid wants a better deal on soil, transmission lines and roads

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 19 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicola Reid works in Eureka's biggest school and announced in 2021 she was standing as an independent in the newly-formed seat. Picture supplied.

The first candidate to put their hand up for the newly-formed seat of Eureka has been a Bacchus Marsh Grammar employee supporting students with disabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.