The first candidate to put their hand up for the newly-formed seat of Eureka has been a Bacchus Marsh Grammar employee supporting students with disabilities.
Maddingley mother Nicola Reid will stand as an independent at the November 26 State election, now that the seat takes in almost all of the Moorabool Shire.
"I decided to stand not long after I narrowly missed out in the 2020 Moorabool Council elections," she said.
"I realised I had a passion for representing my local area."
Ms Reid has been a vocal supporter of campaigns to stop the dumping of spoil from the West Gate Tunnel as well as protests against high voltage transmission lines.
"I'm a straight shooter, a woman of her word - and someone who will take action," she said.
"I'm not afraid to challenge when I don't agree on something. I like debate. It creates a fair discussion."
Ms Reid will be up against Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle, former Moorabool Mayor Paul Tatchell for the Liberals, Wendy Morrison from the Animal Justice Party and Greens candidate Sam McColl.
Based on 2018 figures, Bacchus Marsh will have around 4100 voters at its two main polling places, making it Eureka's biggest town - and the one that pollies have to keep happy.
"I want Eureka to thrive, with upgraded infrastructure, easy access to basic services and a place people want to visit," Ms Reid said.
"This is a new electorate and this is our opportunity for change, fresh eyes and a fresh perspective.
"We deserve the change."
The 46-year-old moved from Britain as an international student to study accounting and has a background in small business, the music industry, travel, finance and now education.
"I work as an Education Support Officer at our electorate's largest P-12 school," she said.
"I look after neuro-diverse students and those with intellectual disabilities. It's a job I find extremely rewarding."
So what can Ballarat expect from this Moorabool candidate?
"The southern suburbs of Ballarat that fall in Eureka are major growth areas, and with that comes the need for well-thought-out infrastructure, amenities and services."
Ms Reid said the seat's number priority was the Western Freeway - and all the issues that came with it.
"We've all been stuck in the gridlock at Melton.
"It's well past its use-by date and desperately needs to be upgraded.
"It needs at least three - possibly even four - lanes on each side for the entire stretch.
"It doesn't cope now, and hasn't done so for years."
She said she also wanted to see a new secondary school in the electorate and easier immediate access to mental health support.
"The system is failing us miserably and with tragic consequences.
"With COVID in the last two years, we have seen a system that does not even come close to meeting the needs of our vulnerable.
"This is a basic need."
Ms Reid also wants to see better public transport options - especially buses - allowing people to get to work, major banks, Centrelink and university in Ballarat or Geelong.
She also promised to push for controversial transmission lines to go underground:
"Recent modifications to the proposed route still don't satisfy the problem, it's just giving the problem to somebody else.
"Ausnet needs to dig deeper into their pockets and do the right thing and bury them underground.
"It's simply not fair that they are placing greed over people's livelihoods and enjoyment of our beautiful landscape."
Ms Reid said she believed the battle for Eureka would be close
"We've all had to face a difficult two years and I think that is going to come into play.
"Voters are really considering their options this time around, and not necessarily voting for who they usually would, which sends a clear message that they want change.
"I'll be fighting for the opportunity to represent my electorate in the Lower house, which would be an incredible privilege."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
