Ballarat's photography talent was front and centre at this year's Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group competition with several winners from the region.
The event, which is in its tenth year, saw more than 500 participants from across Victoria's west compete in eight categories including 'portrait', 'landscape','flora', 'black and white', 'architecture' and 'macro'.
Miners Rest single mother-of-three and part-time Uber driver Jess Haley scooped up the 'flora' novice section for her photo Bush Tucker which depicts her mother's yellow myrtle pot plant.
Ms Haley, who captured the photo late last year, said she almost forgot she had entered into the competition.
"I had just gotten a new Canon camera and I was playing around with it and I ended up taking this photo," she said.
"I showed it to my mum and I ended up entering it into the competition and after that I completely forgot about it and paid no mind to it," she said.
"It was the first time I had entered so I wasn't expecting too much."
Ms Haley said receiving the 'flora' novice award was exactly what she needed to reinvigorate her passion for photography after falling short in other photography events including the Australian Photography Awards and the Mono Awards.
"I was really feeling down about my photography so getting this award gave me the boost I needed because sometimes it's really nice to get that recognition," she said.
Lucas sign writer Stuart Cray received the winning prize in the 'macro' open category for his photo Fly Drinking which showcases a close-up of a fly clasping a droplet of water.
Mr Cray, who has been a member of the Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group for five years, said it was validating to win after having participated in the competition for a third year.
"A lot of hard work goes into chasing insects and it takes practice to be able to get good at macro photography so it was nice to see my hard work paying off by winning first," he said.
Buninyong retiree Rob Senior was awarded winner of the 'architecture' open category for his photo of Sydney's heritage-listed MLC building.
Mr Senior said this image brought about a sense of personal nostalgia, reminding him of his days as an 18-year-old working as a photography film processor in Sydney.
"I got my first job at 18 working at Photo Lab in Sydney and I took this exact photo while I was working there," he said.
"I remember developing this photo and thinking how amazing it was. This was a really pivotal moment for me and it got me on the journey of pursuing photography.
"I visited Sydney last year and thought I should recreate it."
Mr Senior, who is a first-time entrant, said it was humbling to be named a winner.
"I was very surprised since I only recently joined the (Lal Lal Moorabool Photography) group three months ago," he said.
Mount Cole cattle farmer Brooke Howells took out the 'macro' award in the novice section for her piece Hanging Around.
The photo is of oat grains and was taken at the start of the 2021/2022 harvest season.
Ms Howells, who was a first time entrant, said she was inspired to take this photo as it was "something different".
"I've only been dabbling in photography more seriously in the last 12-18 months and I thought I'd give this competition a try and see what happens," she said.
"So to win was really pleasing since I haven't won anything like this before."
Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group founding member and secretary Kristina Kitchingman said she was thoroughly impressed with the standard of photography by participants.
"The quality (of photography) every year just keeps on going up and our judges are always having to work really hard to determine who the winners should be," Ms Kitchingman said.
All those who took out first place from the eight categories will go in the draw to become grand prize recipients. Winners will be announced on September 21 at 7:30pm at Lal Lal Primary School.
Awards will include a $1,500 Camera House voucher for the grand prize Sarah Peckham youth category; $1,350 David Bailey Photography & Training voucher for the grand prize novice category; a $1,000 Camera House voucher for the grand prize open category and a $500 Camera House voucher for the grand prize people's choice award.
The grand prize will be judged by Sebastopol-based photographer David Bailey, Bendigo Bank community representative Pedita Summer and Moorabool Shire Council mayor Tom Sullivan.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
