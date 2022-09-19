The Courier

Ballarat-based photographers win big at Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group competition

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Single mother-of-three and Miners Rest resident Jess Haley with her 'Bush Tucker' photo which took out the 'flora' category at this year's Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group competition. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's photography talent was front and centre at this year's Lal Lal Moorabool Photography Group competition with several winners from the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.