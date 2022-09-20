The Courier

Ballarat National Theatre to perform Mr Bennet's Bride this week to sold out show

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Bennet's Bride cast members Ciaran Corrigan (front) with Lynette Plenderleith, Elly Krieg, Laura Farrow, Dan Purdey and Clementine Sawyer. Picture by Luke Hemer

Ballarat's Jane Austen fans are getting ready for exciting sold-out performances from this Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.