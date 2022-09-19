Victoria Police are cracking down on e-scooter misuse, with warmer weather on the way expected to increase usage.
Last month, the Neuron e-scooter trial in Ballarat expanded from the CBD to include Lucas, which has already raised eyebrows at Ballarat's Highway Patrol.
While there are no details on the number of fines handed out in Ballarat, 487 fines have been issued in Victoria since December 1.
Police are encouraging e-scooter riders to do the right thing.
"We're expecting patronage is going to increase with the weather improving, and (Neuron) has announced an increase in e-scooter numbers," Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said.
"We ask that riders be safe, abide by the rules, and wear a helmet."
The enforcement effort includes Ballarat as well as areas of Melbourne where the Department of Transport is trialling the e-scooters - Ballarat's 12-month trial began on December 14.
Operators, including Neuron, are supporting efforts by increasing their numbers of ambassadors - a "ScootSafe" education day will be held at Lucas Central Park on October 1 from 11am to help teach people about riding safely.
According to a Victoria Police media release, on-the-spot fines of $185 or more can be issued for non-compliance with e-scooter rules, which include not riding on the footpath, always wearing a helmet, only one person riding on the e-scooter, and only riding if you are over 18 years old.
Drink and drug-driving penalties that apply to motorists also apply to e-scooter users who are detected over 0.05 - meaning you can lose your driver's licence if you are caught over the limit on an e-scooter.
Police will also be cracking down on privately-owned e-scooter usage, with current legislation deeming any non-trial e-scooter that can travel over 10km/h or over 200 watts to be illegal, meaning they cannot be ridden on any public roads, bike lanes or footpaths in Victoria.
High-powered e-scooters are considered a motor vehicle and riders can attract a $925 fine for using an unregistered vehicle, with e-scooters currently unable to be registered and ridden legally on roads.
