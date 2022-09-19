Plans have been submitted to the City of Ballarat to create 34 new houses south of the Delacombe Town Centre.
The 1.9-hectare subdivision plan, for 110 Webb Road in Bonshaw, is for 34 houses with an average lot size of 434 square-metres, with lots between 315 and 533 square-metres.
The development would include building a new street with access off Webb Road.
Right now, there is a single dwelling on the property, noted in plans as "abandoned", and a swimming pool.
The application to council is to remove a "restrictive covenant" on the land before further development can begin.
Using information from the Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan, the documents state the covenant is "no longer relevant given the rezoning of the site from the Rural Living Zone to the Urban Growth Zone".
"The removal of the restrictive covenant is appropriate and will facilitate the development of the land in line with the objectives of the (precinct structure plan) and Ballarat Planning Scheme," it states.
It's also noted the internal roads could provide access to future developments to the north and south, and Webb Road is outlined as a future bus route.
Across the road, work is under way on a 183-lot subdivision, and traffic in the area is increasing.
Plans for a significant expansion of Delacombe Town Centre were released last month, while roadworks continue at the intersection of the Glenelg Highway and Cherry Flat Road - Wiltshire Lane is closed for construction for up to 10 weeks, and significant detours are now in place.
The Delacombe Town Centre expansion is for four hectares of shops and parking west of the first stage, with 52 social housing units planned, funded by the state government.
Housing developers are also planning and funding another roundabout on the Glenelg Highway at Innsbruck Road.
