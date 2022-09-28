The Courier

Welfare agency fears the end of the fuel excise cut will leave families struggling with petrol price rises

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal fuel excise cut ended at midnight on Wednesday

Looming petrol price hikes resulting from the end of the six-month fuel excise cut will add further strain to already-struggling families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.