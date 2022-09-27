The Courier
Victorian state election 2022: Ballarat issues survey to reveal what really matters

AF
By Alex Ford
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
What are the big issues in Ballarat for the 2022 Victorian election? Let us know in our survey

Have you been caught for hours in a crowded emergency department? Sick of those unavoidable potholes on a major road? Worried the Ballarat your children will live in may never be the same?

