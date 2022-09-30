DELVING into Blak Design pushed Wadawurrung artists Deanne and Tammy Gilson out of their comfort zone.
For Deanne, an experienced artist well-versed in varying mediums, the challenge was in creating a wearable vision while for Tammy, a master weaver, it was all about navigating the intricate precision in working with echidna quills.
The pair are among 11 First Nations participants in the Koorie Heritage Trust's Blak Design program, working with mentors for months to take their work to new levels in contemporary jewellery design.
Their work will feature in the Layers of Blak exhibition in the Yarra Building at Federation Square from Saturday until mid-February.
This continues a big year for Deanne, who showcased her reflections on Dja (Country) in one of Geelong's most iconic colonial structures, now the National Wool Museum, while also having some of her work on show in the Koorie Heritage Trust.
"We don't have a lot of blak jewellery designers in this country and I feel lucky to be part of that growing practice in the way we tell our stories," Deanne said. "I went down to Melbourne with one vision in my mind and came out with something completely unexpected.
"My focus is on Aboriginal women's business standing proud and moving forward. I used kangaroo tails because that represents the strength of the female and a kangaroo can't balance unless their tail is steady. I combined this with the idea of Victoria lace collars that Aboriginal women were made to wear in domestic service. I made these with Indigenous plants in silver and put on the tails.
"It was a weird concept but now I've done it and it pushed me way out of my boundaries."
Tammy's earrings have been proving popular purchases in the Art Gallery of Ballarat shop this year. Blak Design gave her the opportunity to try new techniques and materials, like silver, alongside other artists.
Well-known for her work in land and sea Country management, Tammy worked to find new ways to share her knowledge embedded in cultural fire and translate this into art.
"I was gifted an echidna and gave it new life through smoke and fire - that's all part of healing with the fire and smoke," Tammy said.
"If we were not where we are today, after colonisation, that echidna would not have been hit by a car. A cool slow burn would have given the echidna time to get out of the way but with a fast fire, there is no hope."
IN OTHER NEWS
Blak Design, in its second year, fosters sustainable First Nations cultural design.
Tammy is also set to teach a weaving workshop for the Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades on October 15.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.