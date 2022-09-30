The Courier

Blak Design: Koorie Heritage Trust exhibition with Deanne and Tammy Gilson

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wadawurrung artists Deanne and Tammy Gilson with [inset] their creations for the Layers of Blak exhibition. Pictures courtesy of Koorie Heritage Trust

DELVING into Blak Design pushed Wadawurrung artists Deanne and Tammy Gilson out of their comfort zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.