"I feel a bit like my career now is destiny. I have seen ear, nose and throat, and voice specialists, and helped a speech pathologist with her PhD thesis - part of which was having a scope looking down my vocal cords. She came back and said 'I'm glad you chose to do what you do because those (vocal) cords are made for singing with their shape'. Anyone can learn to sing to a degree, but to make a sound like that takes genetics.

