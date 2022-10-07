A new program to help the state's distilleries upscale and create new visitor experiences has been welcomed in Ballarat.
The city is becoming a distillery hub with two further venues planned for the CBD, joining established venues Kilderkin Distillery and Red Duck Distillery.
As part of Agricultural Victoria's $10 million distillery door program, there are two distillery support grants available for eligible distillers.
Kilderkin Distillery co-owner Chris Pratt welcomed the program, which offers grants of up to $70,000.
"The government has recognised the distillery industry has tremendous potential to contribute to the growth of the economy," Mr Pratt said.
"Although it's across the state, there are many regional distilleries and places like Ballarat and the region will benefit greatly."
Mr Pratt said Kilderkin Distillery, located in Mount Pleasant, was attracting a mix of visitors from Ballarat, across Victoria and interstate.
"More and more people are travelling and wanting to visit different distilleries and have a good experience at them so what this money is going to let many distilleries do is help create their distillery doors and also develop special experiences for people," he said.
An example could be to create a separate space at the distillery. If successful in receiving a grant, Kilderkin Distillery would create an outdoor space, Mr Pratt said.
He believed the funding would increase visitation greatly and encouraged distilleries to apply for the grants.
Agriculture Victoria executive director, policy and programs, Sarah-Jane McCormack said the grants would showcase Victoria's distillery doors and encourage people to sample the state's best spirits.
"Victoria is an epicurean tourist destination, and the Distillery Door Program will strengthen Victoria's reputation as a premium spirit producer," Ms McCormack said.
"These grants are a great first step in helping distillersBallarat Tramway Museum volunteer receives AMaGA Victoria lifetime achievement award grow their businesses and further enrich our state's tourism experiences."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria's distillery industry is a relatively new sector, but it is already punching above its weight and gaining international recognition.
Earlier this year Starward Distillery, a Port Melbourne whiskey producer, was the first Victorian label to take home the 'most awarded distiller of the year' award at the World Spirits Competition in San Francisco.
Infrastructure grants of up to $20,000 will support business operations and efficiency through investment and improvements in on-site infrastructure.
The boosting visitor economy grants of up to $70,000 are available to establish or enhance a distillery door and attract more visitors to enjoy unique and innovative experiences.
Spirits Victoria Association president Dave Irwin said the program would support Victoria's distillers to be the safest, best trained and export-ready distillers.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.