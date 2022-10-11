The Courier
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

2026 Commonwealth Games: Ballarat to host marathon, train station upgrades coming

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:24am, first published October 11 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OFF and running: Steve Moneghetti with a some enthusiastic young athletes at the Commonwealth Games announcements today. Picture Kate Healy

Ballarat will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games marathon and Creswick will host mountain biking as the state government promises hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.