FOODIE-related interest in a new Armstrong Street opportunity has been heating up with two adjoining long-time, much-loved Ballarat businesses on the move.
Colliers Ballarat agent Charles Kennedy confirmed Darrian's Hairdressing was set to relocate at "a time to be determined", making clear the business would not close, but said there had already been plenty of interest in who and what might step up to fill the gap.
Right next door is already the vacant premise left by Ballarat Books, which became part of Campion Education and relocated to Sebastopol in the past year.
Mr Kennedy said there was rear access between both properties - and this offered options for a prospective leasee.
"These are absolutely stunning inside," Mr Kennedy said.
"There is that distressed look, a warehouse style, that is in vogue now. [The salon has] lots of natural light and exposed beams. The interior might seem a bit dated but there is lots to like."
It is a seemingly hidden gem, with the former Ballarat Books site offering plenty of charm and character.
Mr Kennedy said the properties need not be food-related business - both were very much thrown open to anyone of interest.
Colliers was offering vacant possession.
Of course, each premise is in the heart of Ballarat's foodie district led by The Forge Pizzeria which moved into Armstrong Street 10 years ago.
This comes in a busy growth period for the precinct, one year out of pandemic lockdowns.
Popular Latin street food offering Pancho confirmed last month it was on the move - around the corner to Mair Street.
Pancho owner Jose Fernandez, who also operates Spanish restaurant Meigas, is planning to double its dining capacity with two floors' dining space.
Fit-out work was under way and Mr Fernandez hoped the new site would be operational by late this year to early next.
At this stage it is unclear what might move into the Pancho space.
Pancho opened in July 2019 and quickly built a strong following, despite restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mair Street itself has been undergoing a hospitality revival, with fine dining and cocktail bars, plans to expand Campana's on the Armstrong Street corner, a new burger place on the Lydiard Street corner, and refreshed French and coffee offerings.
Ballarat Books and Darrian's Hairdressing are located at 15 and 15a Armstrong Street North, across from the likes of The Forge, 1816 Bakehouse, Dr Fill and Zambrero.
