The Courier

Adjoining premises up for grabs on Armstrong Street North, Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 17 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A seemingly hidden gem in Armstrong Street is available for lease and can be incorporated into extra space on offer next door in what has long been Darrian's Hairdressing. Picture by Adam Trafford

FOODIE-related interest in a new Armstrong Street opportunity has been heating up with two adjoining long-time, much-loved Ballarat businesses on the move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.