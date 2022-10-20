THIS program was about more than making friends and connecting to culture for Ballarat's first Nallei Jerring graduates. For some participants, this was about finding family, too.
More than 46 young Indigenous people from across the region, including a large pack in Ballarat, took part in the Western Bulldogs Koori youth leadership program.
The program, aimed at 13 to 15 year olds, has been running for about a decade but this was the first year the Bulldogs launched Nallei Jerring in Ballarat, largely driven to strong interest from young people in the region when the program went online last year.
Like all Western Bulldogs Community Foundation programs, Nallei Jerring worked with Ballarat leaders to tailor the program. For example, spending time learning from Wadawurrung traditional elder Barry Gilson on Country in Woowookarung Regional Park.
Foundation youth and school programs manager Hannah Singleton said the Ballarat model had been particularly successful and the foundation was keen to adapt this further next year.
"The program has lots of connections to culture, hearing from local leaders and an opportunity for young people to get together, not just making new friends but family too," Ms Singleton said.
"...This was also connecting Melbourne participants from Nallei Jerring to regional participants.
"Certain participants from each group had more knowledge about culture than others but a big part across the three groups was a cross-cultural chance to talk and share experiences."
IN OTHER NEWS
The Bulldogs also ran Nallei Jerring programs in Footscray and Melton with what Ms Singleton said was a "jam-packed few months", including excursions such as the Melbourne Career Expo, an AFL match and a two-day camp with traditional games.
Ballarat's Nallei Jerring program had strong partnerships with Ballarat Youth Services and Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative. Ms Singleton hoped graduates would continue to find and to offer support in such organisation.
Graduates have also been encouraged to join Western Bulldogs' Leadership Project in Ballarat.
Nallei Jerring is part of a suite of the Bulldogs' Foundation programs in Ballarat, which also include holistic men's health program Sons of the West and its sister program Daughters of the West, and Ballarat-exclusive Bulldogs Read children's literacy program.
Ms Singleton said Nallei Jerring in Ballarat had support from six major schools in Ballarat, allowing participants time out of classes to be part of the program. Most Ballarat sessions were run at Federation University.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.