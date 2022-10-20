These steps at Barkly Square are on borrowed time as new accessibility features are coming to community spaces.
Ballarat Group Training have received $100,000 from the state government to build a ramp and sliding doors so people of all abilities are able to use the space.
BGT chief executive Graham McMahon said the new changes would positively impact the 23 tenants and fulfill their vision of the space by "[welcoming] every member of our community".
The steps between at the entrance to the square will be replaced with a ramp, electronic doors will be installed to make two bathrooms accessible and five external doors will be replaced with electronic touch-free options.
Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said Barkly Square was an "absolute hub" within the community and "it makes sense" the venue was more accessible.
Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said: "This beautiful Barkly Square is going to be even more welcoming to people".
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
