Liberals promise to build second Ballarat hospital if elected this November

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:12am, first published 6:30am
Liberal Party has promised to build a second hospital in Ballarat's west next to Ballymanus estate in Alfredton if it is elected at the state election in November. Picture by Google maps.

A second hospital campus for Ballarat has been brought back onto the table, as a coalition pledge looks to deal with the city's population growth.

