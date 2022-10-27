A HOP about the block's jumping return aims to help keep watch of the city's tiniest, vulnerable residents.
Hop Temple's annual Hopathon has been on ice for two years and will make its emphatic comeback next week with a fun 600-metre run, walk or hop to raise money for Grampians Health's special care nursery in Ballarat Base Hospital.
All efforts will help to secure a new bedside patient monitor with wireless capability, reducing the need to disturb babies and parents. Readings will include a baby's oxygen saturation and electrocardiogram (heart monitors).
Grampians Health special care nursery acting nurse unit manager Jo Pegg said the result would offer gold-standard care for babies.
"[Monitors] will be a real asset to nurses, not only to get more information quickly but with less intrusion," Ms Pegg said. "We plan to eventually have one at every bedside and you can read them all from one central point. Wireless capability in monitors helps future-proof the nursery for the hospital redevelopment."
Ms Pegg was also keen to see if anyone can hop the whole distance in the event.
Long-time Hopathon ambassador and Olympic marathon runner Steve Moneghetti enjoyed the fun run's different vibe, without the need to much running - if at all - and no need for pre-race nerves.
"For me it's something so different and such a social event for a good cause," Mr Moneghetti said. "People do it just for a bit of fun and at the end of the day you know it benefits a worthwhile part of the community.
"I enjoy walking with people and getting involved."
And Mr Moneghetti said he did not mind a good craft beer to indulge in after the lap about the block.
Of course, a big attraction is also the post-race party in Hop Lane, which will feature live music, auctions and carb-loading liquids.
The Hopathon launched in 2018 and, due to pandemic restrictions, this will be the third official running - or hopping - of the event.
Hop Temple's Hopathon starts at the pub on November 5 from 11.30am. Entry includes a t-shirt, headband, medal, a pint and donation to the special care nursery at Ballarat Base Hospital.
Tickets available until they sell out: hoptemple.com.au.
