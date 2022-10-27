The Courier
Home/News/Victorian Election
Vic Election

Jaala Paulford, Member for Western Victoria resigns before state election

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaala Pulford at Ballarat Base Hospital. Picture by Luke Hemer.

Another senior minister in the state government, this time from Western Victoria, has resigned weeks before the election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.