Another senior minister in the state government, this time from Western Victoria, has resigned weeks before the election.
The premier Daniel Andrews this morning announced Jaala Paulford would not be standing for election again on November 26.
She currently holds the portfolios of employment, innovation, medical research, the digital economy, small business and resources where she will remain until the end of this term.
Mr Andrews said in a statement that she will continue to help with flood recovery efforts until a new government is formed.
Ms Paulford has spent 16 years in parliament, including time as the first female Agriculture Minister.
"On behalf of our Party and our Parliament, I'd like to thank Jaala for her many years of dedication to the people of Victoria," Mr Andrews said.
Ms Paulford follows a number of senior ministers who will not be running for re-election including former deputy premier James Merlino, Lisa Neville, Martin Foley, Martin Pakula, and Richard Wynne who announced their resignations in June.
The government goes into caretaker mode next Tuesday evening before the state votes at the end of the month.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
