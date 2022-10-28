The Courier
Lydiard Street gates: Final ATSB report released into train crash

By Alex Ford
Updated October 28 2022 - 3:39am, first published 12:45am
A V/Line train was unable to properly slow down before it struck the heritage-style Lydiard Street level crossing gates in May 2020, a report has concluded.

