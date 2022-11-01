The Courier

Ballarat doctor Kiernan Halliburton retires after 45-year career

November 1 2022 - 1:00am
Retiring general practitioner Kiernan Halliburton alongside Dr Sandy Murray and what was their popular Mair Street clinic in 2014, founded with Dr Bob Brownfield, ahead of a move to a state-of-the-art clinic in Alfredton. Picture by Justin Whitelock

THE BIGGEST change in general practice in Kiernan Halliburton's career spanning five decades has been the hands-on, holistic approach to care. The constant was his dedication to offer families the best care in trying to look after them as much as possible.

