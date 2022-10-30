The Courier

Elisha Bellingham shares story in How to Thrive documentary

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 30 2022 - 6:00am
Elisha Bellingham's parents both died by suicide, then it got to a point when she realised she had to find the right mental health support.

ELISHA Bellingham admits she left it too late in seeking help. Instead, Elisha spent years trying to tough it out and her mental ill-health and trauma caught up with her. Wracked with grief and loss, Elisha finally realised she needed help. And there was also the nagging realisation "staying in bed doesn't pay the bills".

