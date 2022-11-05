The Courier
Hopathon back raising money for Ballarat's hospital special care nursery

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 5 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 4:55pm
THERE was a little bit of limbering up on the start line, a couple of anxious laughs and plenty of mates ribbing each other. Hop Temple's annual Hopathon was back in action on Saturday after two years on the sidelines.

