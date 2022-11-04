The Courier

Boutique florist Windflower moves into former Unicorn Hotel

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated November 5 2022 - 7:30am, first published 5:30am
A stretch of Sturt Street that is seeing new life.

From a modest stall to a fully fledged boutique florist in the heart of the city, Kristy Tippett has gone from strength to strength and her latest move is no different.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

