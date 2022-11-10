The Courier
Have Your Say

Ballarat heritage concerns heard at public forum on future of the CBD

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
November 10 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High rise, heritage concerns lost in 'weasel word' strategies, say experts

A 'Super Wave' of development is heading Ballarat's way and residents must pressure their councillors to address it properly, say planning experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.