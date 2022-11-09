The Courier

'Immediate action' on housing needed ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Ballarat, report finds

By Malvika Hemanth
November 10 2022 - 5:00am
A new report by the Victorian Housing Peaks Alliance says governments must act now to ensure housing affordability in preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A new report by one of Victoria's key housing groups says immediate action is required in order to prevent a surge in regional rental prices and spikes in homelessness ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

