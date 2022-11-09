A new report by one of Victoria's key housing groups says immediate action is required in order to prevent a surge in regional rental prices and spikes in homelessness ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The findings, published on Wednesday by the Victorian Housing Peaks Alliance, have proposed six proactive measures including to "develop a formula for fair rent increases as the games approach".
During the 2012 London Olympics rental prices increased by a maximum of 400 per cent and never returned.
Uniting Ballarat homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said at a time when homelessness was at an all-time high such preemptive steps were desperately needed.
"We've got 117 single households, currently homeless in our region and then on top of that, we've got 72 families who are experiencing homelessness," Mr Liversage said.
"We have never experienced homelessness numbers this high before.
"Rental prices are continually increasing and shutting a lot of our consumers out of the rental market. If it continues to drive up, then it will be a real concern for our consumers because it's just going to push them out of the rental market altogether.
"And as we know that really is the only option for a lot of our consumers."
In addition to agreeing with a process to determine fair rental price hikes, Mr Liversage said he believed the rental market should be "regulated to some degree" to ensure increases were "fair and equitable".
A majority of Uniting Ballarat's clients especially those in the organisation's Private Rental Assistance Package program were spending at least 60 per cent of their income on rent.
VHPA says a spike in rental prices will largely be driven by well-paid contractors and their families relocating to the region to help with major construction works in preparation for the games.
This, they say, will add further pressure onto many low income earners who are already grappling with a housing market which is seeing high demand, low vacancy rates and skyrocketing rental prices.
Mr Liversage said in recent months housing affordability had become even more dire as an influx of people had presented in need of support with rental arrears at their centre.
"Some of our appointments are a month in advance now and we just can't keep up," he said.
The report also suggested the amount of crisis facilities needed to be increased as evidence revealed from previous sporting events overseas, accommodation operators often prioritised housing construction workers in the lead up to the games and tourists during.
In Victoria, it's projected up to 500 local people will seek crisis accommodation in host site hotels and caravan parks during the games however, will be sadly turned away.
On November 1, The Courier confirmed the former saleyards on Latrobe Street which was announced as the site for the athletes village last month, will indeed become a mix of affordable and social housing after the games conclude. It will cater to at least 1800 athletes and staff during the sporting event.
Engage Victoria are currently seeking consultation regarding the community's priorities for the area. To complete the survey visit their website before December 4.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
