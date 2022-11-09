The Courier

Warrenheip freeway intersection: Residents demand action

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:40am
The Western Freeway intersection with Old Melbourne Road and Brewery Tap Road. Picture from Tony Ford GeoCon

Warrenheip residents say something must be done urgently to make the Old Melbourne Road intersection at the Western Freeway safer, after two more recent crashes.

