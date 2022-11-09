Warrenheip residents say something must be done urgently to make the Old Melbourne Road intersection at the Western Freeway safer, after two more recent crashes.
In the lead up to the state election on November 26 - and on the morning of a candidate forum in Buninyong - the Committee 4 Warrenheip issued a media release calling for action.
Chair Julian Prendergast said in a statement there were two more collisions at the "notorious intersection" last weekend.
"We do not want a fatal accident to be the catalyst for change in this area," he said.
"Locals crossing and turning through this intersection daily fear it will take one of our community members being seriously injured or killed to trigger action."
The group cited the 2026 Commonwealth Games and several big developments in the area also increased the need for the intersection to change.
"The time is right to upgrade this intersection and not only make it safer to travel into our town, but also make Ballarat more appealing to people travelling from all over the world," Mr Prendergast said.
The media release includes excerpts from a 2015 City of Ballarat precinct master plan, which states VicRoads has a "medium to long term plan" for the intersection - between 2020 and 2030 - which includes ramps and flyovers.
VicRoads, in its current form Regional Roads Victoria, has consistently stated it is examining all options for the area, without committing to a major upgrade, while in July, Eureka incumbent Michaela Settle said the project is "not a priority".
MORE TO COME
